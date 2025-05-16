Dollar index sees tepid moves, US industrial production and retail sales soften

The US dollar index stayed slippery after falling under key 100 mark earlier this week. The index currently hovers at 100.42, down 0.30% on the day amid lax economic data clubbed with easing inflation. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand fell by 0.5% in April following a revised unchanged reading in March. The Commerce Department said retail sales edged up by 0.1% in April after surging by an upwardly revised 1.7% in March. Excluding autos, retail sales grew by 0.1%, down from Marchs 0.8% rise. Further, the US Fed said industrial production was unchanged in April after falling by 0.3% in March.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News