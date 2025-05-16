Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index sees tepid moves, US industrial production and retail sales soften

Dollar index sees tepid moves, US industrial production and retail sales soften

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
The US dollar index stayed slippery after falling under key 100 mark earlier this week. The index currently hovers at 100.42, down 0.30% on the day amid lax economic data clubbed with easing inflation. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand fell by 0.5% in April following a revised unchanged reading in March. The Commerce Department said retail sales edged up by 0.1% in April after surging by an upwardly revised 1.7% in March. Excluding autos, retail sales grew by 0.1%, down from Marchs 0.8% rise. Further, the US Fed said industrial production was unchanged in April after falling by 0.3% in March.

First Published: May 16 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

