Godfrey Phillips hits the floor after Q4 PAT slides 12% QoQ; recommends final dividend of Rs 60/ share

Godfrey Phillips India was locked in lower circuit of 5% at Rs 8,739.85 after the cigarette maker reported 11.57% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 279.29 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 315.85 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) declined 1.09% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,565.82 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 30.41% from Rs 214.16 crore in Q4 FY24, while revenue from operations surged by 84.52% from Rs 848.59 in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax from continuing operations in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 373.76 crore, up 32.32% as compared with Rs 282.46 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, total expenses spiked 75.58% YoY to Rs 1,663.92 crore. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 428.93 crore (up 45.38% YoY) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 124.32 crore (up 47.98% YoY) during the period under review.

The companys revenue from cigarettes, tobacco, and related products stood at Rs 1,865.89 crore, up 73.80% YoY, while income from other segments was Rs 21.90 crore, down 33.79% YoY during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 21.40% to Rs 1,072.03 crore on 40.55% surge in revenue (excluding excise duty) to Rs 5,578.46 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 60 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). If declared, the dividend will be paid within 30 days of the AGM, and the payment date will be announced in due course.

Godfrey Philips has a business presence in the manufacturing of cigarettes, chewing products & tobacco products, trading of cigarettes, tobacco products, tea & other retail products, trading & distribution of vaping products, acquisition of securities and real estate development.

