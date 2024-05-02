Infosys position as Leader in Application Modernization and Migration Services

By Forrester Research

Infosys announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Application Modernization and Migration Services, Q1 2024 report. Infosys has been recognized for its broad range of assets related to service delivery and vertical industry solutions.

Infosys ranked among the top two in the strategy category and top three in the current offering category while also receiving the highest score possible in innovation, global delivery strategy, talent strategy, and 12 other criteria.

The report evaluated Infosys for its expertise in executing modernization and migration tasks under the overarching umbrella of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms designed to accelerate cloud-powered enterprise transformation. The report stated that Infosys' portfolio of services is aligned to its AI-first vision, which emphasizes that data-enabled insights can help enterprises adapt rapidly to changing business conditions.

For the report, Forrester evaluated 15 service providers in the application modernization and migration services based on 25 criteria. These evaluation criteria are grouped under three high-level categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence

