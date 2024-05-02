Sales rise 77.38% to Rs 1554.29 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy rose 2.93% to Rs 276.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 269.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.38% to Rs 1554.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 876.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1242.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 288.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 92.25% to Rs 6521.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3392.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

