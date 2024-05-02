Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dabur India consolidated net profit rises 16.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Dabur India consolidated net profit rises 16.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 5.11% to Rs 2814.64 crore

Net profit of Dabur India rose 16.19% to Rs 349.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 300.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 2814.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2677.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.94% to Rs 1842.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1707.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.58% to Rs 12404.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11529.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2814.642677.80 5 12404.0111529.89 8 OPM %16.5715.30 -19.3518.76 - PBDT560.02498.25 12 2757.952529.64 9 PBT452.66396.25 14 2358.742218.68 6 NP349.53300.83 16 1842.681707.15 8

First Published: May 02 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

