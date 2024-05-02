Dabur India consolidated net profit rises 16.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.11% to Rs 2814.64 crore

Net profit of Dabur India rose 16.19% to Rs 349.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 300.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 2814.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2677.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.94% to Rs 1842.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1707.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.58% to Rs 12404.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11529.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

2814.642677.8012404.0111529.8916.5715.3019.3518.76560.02498.252757.952529.64452.66396.252358.742218.68349.53300.831842.681707.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News