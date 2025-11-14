Ingersoll-Rand (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 60.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 321.94 crore

Net profit of Ingersoll-Rand (India) remain constant at Rs 60.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 321.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 322.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.321.94322.1023.5624.6084.4285.4380.8580.9560.3560.35

