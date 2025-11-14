Sensex, Nifty eke out gains after late rebound; PSU banks lead recovery

Domestic equity benchmarks closed with minor gains on Friday, extending their winning streak to a fifth straight session. The market spent most of the day in the red as weak global cues and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on sentiment.

A sharp rebound in the last half hour, driven by strong buying in PSU bank stocks, helped the Sensex and Nifty50 claw back losses and finish in positive territory.

Investor mood also improved after the NDAs sweeping victory in the Bihar Election 2025, which added a fresh dose of political stability hopes.

The Nifty 50 ended above the 25,900 mark, supported by gains in PSU banks, pharma, and FMCG counters. In contrast, IT, metal, and auto stocks came under pressure and capped the upside.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 84.11 points or 0.10% to 84,562.78. The Nifty 50 index rose 30.90 points or 0.12% to 25,910.05. In five consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex rose 1.61% while the Nifty added 1.63%. SBI (up 1.34%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.30%) and Reliance Industries (up 0.55%) boosted the Nifty today. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.03%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1900 shares rose and 2270 shares fell. A total of 160 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 1.84% to 11.94.

NDA Paints Bihar Saffron: The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 count is moving steadily as leads and confirmed wins continue to firm up across all 243 seats. Latest trends point to a sweeping mandate for the NDA, which appears headed for a landmark victory with the possibility of crossing the 200 seat mark. The Mahagathbandhan, meanwhile, is staring at a major electoral setback as numbers tilt sharply against it. Within the NDA, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 6 seats and is leading on 85, Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] has won 6 and leads on 77, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) [LJPRV] leads on 19, Rashtriya Lok Morcha [RSHTLKM] on 4, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) [HAMS] on 5.

In the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) and opposition, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has secured 1 win and leads on 26, Indian National Congress (INC) leads on 5, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leads on 5, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation [CPI(ML)(L)] leads on 2, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] on 1, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on 1. Economy: Wholesale price inflation (WPI) fell to -1.21% in October, driven by a decline in prices of food articles like pulses and vegetables, as well as lower fuel and manufactured items prices, government data showed on Friday. WPI-based inflation was 0.13% in September and 2.75% in October last year.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.25% to 6.527 from the previous close of 6.513. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7300 compared with its close of 88.7075 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement fell 0.84% to Rs 125,685. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.17% to 99.35. The United States 10-year bond yield advanced 0.51% to 4.118. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement advanced $1.52 or 2.41% to $64.53 a barrel.

Global Markets: Dow Jones futures were down 120 points, indicating a negative opening in the US stocks today. European stocks declined on Friday amid concerns over global growth and diminishing expectations of an additional U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut this year. Asian markets ended lower, tracking losses on Wall Street, as technology stocks weakened and uncertainty over potential US Fed rate cuts weighed on sentiment. The South Korean won strengthened against the dollar after the finance minister said Friday that the countrys FX authorities will consult major market players, including the national pension fund and key exporters, on ways to stabilize the won, according to media reports.

According to the report, Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol told senior economic officials that steps were needed to tackle the structural mismatch in U.S. dollar supply and demand, amid growing concerns over currency market volatility. In China, fixed-asset investment, including real estate, contracted 1.7% in the first ten months of the year, deepening from a 0.5% decline recorded in the JanuarySeptember period. Industrial output grew 4.9% year-on-year in October, easing from a 6.5% rise in the previous month and marking the weakest annual pace since August 2024. Retail sales increased 2.9% year-on-year in October, slightly lower than the 3% growth registered in September.

Meanwhile, the regions gross domestic product rose just 0.2% in the third quarter, following a modest 0.1% expansion in the second quarter, underscoring persistent pressure on economic momentum. Overnight in the U.S., all three major averages closed lower as investors continued to sell shares of technology companies, especially those in the artificial intelligence trade, amid worries about their valuations. The Nasdaq Composite pulled back 2.29% to close at 22,870.36. New Listings: Shares of Pine Labs settled at Rs 251.30 on the BSE, representing a premium of 13.71% as compared with the issue price of Rs 221. The stock was listed at Rs 242, exhibiting a premium of 9.5% to the issue price. The stock hit a high of 283.70 and a low of 234.05. On the BSE, 1.47 crore shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Stocks in Spotlight: The Nifty PSU bank index added 1.17% to 8,399.90. The index fell 0.68% in the previous trading session. Canara Bank rose 1.91%, and Bank of Maharashtra gained 1.83%. State Bank of India added 1.46%, while Central Bank of India and Bank of India advanced 1.28% and 1.26% respectively. Bank of Baroda was up 1.11%, followed by Punjab National Bank at 1.02% and Union Bank of India at 0.66%. Smaller movers included Punjab & Sind Bank, which inched up 0.23%, and UCO Bank, which gained 0.19%. Hero Motocorp rose 0.58%. The companys standalone net profit rose 15.72% to Rs 1,392.83 crore on 15.89% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 12,126.37 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Tata Motors fell 0.44% after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 867 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 498 crore in Q2 FY25. Total revenue from operations increased 5.99% YoY Rs 18,585 crore in Q2 FY26. Muthoot Finance soared 9.90% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 90.4% to Rs 2,420.63 crore on a 47.9% increase in total income to Rs 7,332.59 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. MAN Industries (India) jumped 11.11% after the company reported a 16.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 37 crore on a 3.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 834 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

KRBL soared 13.51% after the companys consolidated net profit climbed 67.6% to Rs 172.11 crore on an 18.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,511.08 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024. LG Electronics India (LEIL) declined 3.31% after the companys standalone net profit declined 27.3% to Rs 389.43 crore despite 1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,174.03 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) slipped 3.75% after the company posted a weak set of numbers for Q2 FY26. On a consolidated basis, net sales came in at Rs 527.58 crore, down 11.03% YoY. PBT before exceptional items fell 14.71% YoY to Rs 155.27 crore. In contrast, PAT jumped 264.27% YoY to Rs 465.75 crore, boosted by a sharp rise in exceptional income. GMDC booked an exceptional gain of Rs 474.43 crore during the quarter.

Jubilant FoodWorks surged 7.24% after posting a strong Q2 FY26 performance. On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations grew 19.7% year-on-year to Rs 2,340.2 crore, driven by broad-based momentum across brands. Profit after tax from continued operations jumped 53.7% YoY to Rs 109.9 crore, with the PAT margin expanding 100 bps to 4.7%. Paras Defence and Space Technologies rallied 6.49% after the company reported a 48.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.64 crore on 21.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 105.72 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Tolins Tyres dropped 9.49% after the company reported a 27.60% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.95 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 9.60 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 14.02% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 66.10 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Apollo Tyres declined 3.36% after the company reported a 13.2% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 258.05 crore on a 6.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,831.09 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. B. L. Kashyap and Sons dropped 6.88% after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 8.62 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net profit of Rs 9.38 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 32.86% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 355.13 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. IPO Update: Tenneco Clean Air India received bids for 3,92,19,11,792 shares as against 6,66,66,666 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:50 IST on Friday (14 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 58.83 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 November 2025 and it will close on 14 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 378 and 397 per share.

Capillary Technologies India received bids for 23,67,900 shares as against 83,83,430 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:50 IST on Friday (14 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.28 times. The issue opened for bidding on 14 November 2025 and it will close on 18 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 549 and 577 per share. Fujiyama Power Systems received bids for 1,04,25,935 shares as against 2,63,47,221 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:50 IST on Friday (14 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.40 times. The issue opened for bidding on 13 November 2025 and it will close on 17 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 216 and 228 per share.