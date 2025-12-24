Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovana Thinklabs Ltd Slides 2.72%

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd Slides 2.72%

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Innovana Thinklabs Ltd has lost 12.14% over last one month compared to 5.16% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.74% rise in the SENSEX

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd lost 2.72% today to trade at Rs 411.6. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.18% to quote at 37855.96. The index is up 5.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Digitide Solutions Ltd decreased 1.08% and Coforge Ltd lost 0.99% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 12.99 % over last one year compared to the 9% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd has lost 12.14% over last one month compared to 5.16% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.74% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 458 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 648 on 11 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 271.1 on 27 Mar 2025.

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

