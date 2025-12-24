Oswal Pumps secures order of Rs 180 cr from MSEDCL

Oswal Pumps has received Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for additional 6,500 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) which is to be executed within 1 (One) year under the PM Kusum B Scheme Magel Tyala Saur Krishi Pump Yojna. The total value of 6,500 SPWPS is Rs. 180 crore approx. (including GST).

