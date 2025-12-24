Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oswal Pumps secures order of Rs 180 cr from MSEDCL

Oswal Pumps secures order of Rs 180 cr from MSEDCL

Image
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Oswal Pumps has received Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for additional 6,500 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) which is to be executed within 1 (One) year under the PM Kusum B Scheme Magel Tyala Saur Krishi Pump Yojna. The total value of 6,500 SPWPS is Rs. 180 crore approx. (including GST).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gravita Netherlands BV to further invest in Gravita Europe S.R.L.

BLUECLOUDS enters into MoU with ConnectM Technology Solutions

VA TECH WABAG secures EPC contract for Hadda ISTP Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Adani Enterprises receives affirmation in credit ratings from CARE

Stock Alert: GAIL (India), Vikran Engg, Adani Ports, Coal India, RVNL

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story