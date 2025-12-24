Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gravita Netherlands BV to further invest in Gravita Europe S.R.L.

Gravita Netherlands BV to further invest in Gravita Europe S.R.L.

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Gravita Netherlands BV (GNBV), a step-down subsidiary of Gravita India, has decided to further invest in Gravita Europe S.R.L., a subsidiary of GNBV. This investment will involve the acquisition of an additional 3,50,891 shares, representing 15% of Gravita Europe S.R.L.

As a result of this acquisition, Gravita Netherlands B.V.'s shareholding in Gravita Europe S.R.L. will increase from the current 80% to 95%.

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

