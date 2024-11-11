INOX India edges higher after bagging contract mini LNG terminal at Bahamas

INOX India added 1.42% to Rs 1201 after the company announced that it has been awarded a major contract by Island Power Producers (IPP).

This contract includes the turnkey design, engineering, and supply of a Mini LNG receiving and regasification terminal at the Bahamas.

The terminal will feed natural gas to IPPs 60 MW combined cycle power plant being set to provide shore power to Cruise Ships at the Nassau Cruise Port.

The terminal is expected to serve as a model distribution hub for smaller LNG users, supporting power generation and other energy needs across the Bahamas.

With a collective storage capacity of 15000 m3 LNG, this would be the largest installation of shop-built double-walled vacuum insulated LNG storage tanks in the world, the company said in a statement.

The contract would include the supply of 10 vacuum insulated storage tanks of 1500m3 capacity and a regasification system. These tanks will be the largest double-walled vacuum insulated tanks ever made by INOXCVA, making it the biggest order ever received by its LNG business division.

More From This Section

Siddharth Jain, promoter and non-executive director, INOX India, said: We are proud to play a key role at the global level in ushering the growing adoption of LNG in various forms, whether as transport fuel or for power generation, with pathbreaking solutions.

As the largest Mini LNG Terminal ever built by us, and the largest ever installation of double walled vacuum insulated cryogenic tanks, our partnership with Island Power Producers would enable us to collectively build a model application for LNG distribution as well as consumption, for power generation and other energy needs.

INOX India (INOXCVA) is one of the largest manufacturers of cryogenic storage, re-gas and distribution systems for LNG, industrial gases and cryo-scientific applications with operations in India, Brazil & Europe. The company has an extensive user base, spread across more than 100 countries and is serviced by a network of after-sales support associates in 25 countries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News