Samhi Hotels rallies after reporting turnaround Q2 performance

Samhi Hotels jumped 6.77% to Rs 199.60 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 126 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 880 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue increased 20.72% YoY to Rs 265.53 crore during the quarter.

The firm reported pre-tax profit of Rs 12.19 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 88.44 crore in Q2 FY24.

Asset EBITDA jumped 28.1% to Rs 1,040 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 811 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Asset EBITDA margin was 39.1% in Q2 FY25 as against 36.7% in Q2 FY24. The company said that same store growth & positive impact of ACIC acquisition led to strong growth in income and EBITDA.

RevPAR (revenue per available room) stood at Rs 4,529, up 16.5% on a YoY basis demonstrate strong business demand across key markets with established larger base of demand and continued growth in commercial activities across key markets driving RevPAR growth.

Occupancy rate was at 75% during the quarter as compared with 72% in same quarter last year.

Ashish Jakhanwala, chairman & managing director, SAMHI Hotels, said, The results for Q2 and H1 FY25 reflect our continued commitment to expanding inventory, driving strong revenue growth, and delivering robust EBITDA performance. The integration of ACIC is progressing smoothly, contributing to a significant margin improvement of approximately 590 basis points in Q2 FY25 compared to H1 FY24 (pre-acquisition).

Our core markets remain resilient, with occupancy levels continuing to rise. For Q2 and H1 FY25, occupancy stood at 75%, reflecting the ongoing demand for our assets.

I am also pleased to announce the signing of a long-term, variable lease in Hitec City, Hyderabad. This agreement aligns with our strategic focus on increasing the proportion of long-term leases to enhance capital efficiency and generate higher risk-adjusted returns.

The transactions in Bangalore Whitefield and Hyderabad Hitec City will drive substantial growth in our Upper Upscale and Upscale inventory, contributing to the premiumization of our existing portfolio and increasing our market share in key office markets. Looking ahead, we remain focused on near-term growth driven by strong demand for our existing assets, the strategic re-rating of portions of our portfolio following renovation and rebranding efforts, the addition of new inventory, and continued M&A activity.

Samhi Hotels is a prominent branded hotel ownership and asset management platform in India with an institutional ownership model, experienced leadership and professional management team. Samhi has a portfolio of 32 operating hotels comprising 4,943 keys and has a diverse geographic presence in 13 cities across India, including National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.

