Sensex, Nifty pare losses; IT shares advance

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 10:53 AM IST
The key equity indices reversed all early losses and traded with minor gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,200 level. IT shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 230.42 points or 0.30% to 79,733.82. The Nifty 50 index added 75.65 points or 0.31% to 24,233.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.30% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.50%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,422 shares rose and 2,320 shares fell. A total of 153 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.93%), Britannia Industries (up 1.20%), Hindalco Industries (down 0.80%), Shree Cement (down 1.15%), Bank of India (up 1.19%), Azad Engineering (down 1.41%), Bajaj Consumer Care (down 1.92%), Balrampur Chini Mills (down 2.06%), BEML (down 1.51%), Campus Activewear (down 0.66%), Devyani International (down 1.01%), Godfrey Phillips (down 1.69%), Graphite India (down 0.71%), Hindustan Copper (down 0.82%), Jubilant FoodWorks (down 0.32%), NMDC (down 2.06%), Parag Milk Foods (down 0.69%), Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels (up 0.66%), Ramco Cements (down 0.24%), Triveni Turbine (down 2.01%), TVS Supply Chain Solutions (down 1.07%), UPL (down 2.87%) and Zydus Wellness (down 1.42%) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 0.95% to 42,448.80. The index advanced 1.66% in the two trading sessions.

Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.26%), HCL Technologies (up 1.11%), Infosys (up 0.96%), Wipro (up 0.83%) and Coforge (up 0.79%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.77%), LTIMindtree (up 0.69%), Mphasis (up 0.47%), Persistent Systems (up 0.42%) and L&T Technology Services (up 0.26%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Asian Paints tumbled 8.14% after the company reported 42.37% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 694.64 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 1,205.42 crore reported in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,003.02 crore in Q2 FY25, down 5.31% from Rs 8,451.93 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) soared 12.07% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 343.39% to Rs 291.44 crore on 32.71% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1450.76 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) surged 5.69% after its consolidated net profit rose 8.85% to Rs 7,214.90 crore on 14.96% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 25,721.79 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

