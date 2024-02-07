Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR Appreciates As Dollar Corrects From Recent Peaks

INR Appreciates As Dollar Corrects From Recent Peaks

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Indian rupee registered good gains against the dollar and appreciated 9 paise to close at 82.96 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a correction in the greenback against major currencies and fresh foreign capital inflows. Lack of any major data from US led a slight pullback in greenback and treasury yields alike. The dollar index had shot up to a near three month high following robust jobs data and Fed Powells comments that reduced possibility of an early Federal rate cut. The dollar index is taking a breather under 104 mark, awaiting further cues on Federal stance. Meanwhile, a rise in crude oil prices and muted domestic markets capped the sharp gains in the domestic unit. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex erased early gains to close at 72,152, down 34 points from its previous close. The broader NSE Nifty index settled little changed with a positive bias at 21,930.50 after a volatile session. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.03 against the greenback. The unit hit an intraday high of 82.94 and a low of 83.09.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

INR Appreciates Post Interim Budget

INR Sees Good Gains, Breaks Under 83 Per US Dollar Mark

INR Near The Flat Line As Optimism From Equities Offset By Firm Dollar Overseas

INR Extends Steallar Show, Hits Near 82.80 Per US Dollar Mark

INR Extends Gains Amid Budget Optimism; Firm Trend In Equities

Religare Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.50 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit declines 63.08% in the December 2023 quarter

Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 19.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 2.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Thacker &amp; Company consolidated net profit rises 122.61% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story