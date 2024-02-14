Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR eases after acceleration in US inflation

INR eases after acceleration in US inflation

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
The Indian rupee stayed under pressure following a sharp upmove in dollar overseas. The US dollar index was at 104.73 following higher than expected US inflation figures. US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation eased to 3.1% on annual basis in January from 3.4% in December, but above market consensus of 2.9%. On a monthly basis, the headline CPI increased 0.3% in January after rising 0.2% in December. The Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.4% in January from a 0.3% increase in December. The INR currently quotes down 2 paise at 83.08 per US dollar after falling to 83.12 in intraday moves.

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

