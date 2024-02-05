Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR Slips Beyond 83/$ Mark Amid Massive Strength In Greenback Overseas

INR Slips Beyond 83/$ Mark Amid Massive Strength In Greenback Overseas

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Indian rupee depreciated 8 paise to settle at 83.06 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as strengthening American currency overseas and negative sentiment in the domestic equity markets weighed on the local unit. The dollar index extended Fridays surge and is hovering at its highest level in eight weeks around 104 mark. The greenback strengthened following US jobs data that came in better than expected and further reduced bets of a near term Federal rate cut. US Nonfarm Payrolls surged to 353K in January from an upwardly revised 333K in December. However, the downward trend in the global crude oil prices supported the domestic unit and restricted its decline. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.03 against the dollar and traded in the narrow range of 83.00 to 83.07. The local unit finally settled at 83.06 (provisional) against the greenback, down 8 paise over its previous close.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

INR Extends Gains Amid Budget Optimism; Firm Trend In Equities

INR Appreciates Post Interim Budget

INR Extends Steallar Show, Hits Near 82.80 Per US Dollar Mark

Indian Overseas Bank up for third straight session

Mphasis slides after Q3 PAT slips 5% QoQ to Rs 374 cr

UK Pound Plunges Below $1.26 Mark For First Time This Year; GBPINR Down More Than 1%

Bharti Airtel launches new stores in Kolkata

Ramkrishna Forgings wins USD 13.16 mn contract for supply of rear axle components

Alembic Pharma records 48% growth in Q3 PAT

Dharmaj Crop Guard standalone net profit rises 6.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story