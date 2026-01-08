Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slips from one-week high but stays afloat Rs 90 per dollar mark

INR slips from one-week high but stays afloat Rs 90 per dollar mark

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
The Indian rupee edged lower from a one-week high in opening trades on Thursday but managed to stay afloat Rs 90 per dollar mark. INR opened at Rs 89.96 per dollar and fell to a low of 89.97 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee rose 31 paise to close at 89.87 against the US dollar, on falling international global crude oil prices. Besides, possible intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may also have supported the counter, although muted local equities capped upside. Indian shares ended slightly lower on Wednesday to extend losses for a third day running as rising geopolitical tensions and tariff-related concerns overshadowed investor optimism around the earnings outlook. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex dropped 102.20 points, or 0.12 percent, to 84,961.14, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 37.95 points, or 0.14 percent, at 26,140.75.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

