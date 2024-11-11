Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slumps further to fresh lifetime lows

INR slumps further to fresh lifetime lows

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee declined for the fourth straight session, down 2 paise to hit a new lifetime low of 84.39 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by persistent foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in domestic equities. Indian shares fluctuated before ending on a flat note Monday. Global cues were mixed but oil extended steep declines from Friday, helping ease concerns around twin deficits. Concerns over FII flows exerted downward pressure on stock prices as the dollar held firm near last week's four-month peak versus major peers on optimism around Donald Trump's presidential victory. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session up 9.83 points at 79,496.15 while the broader NSE Nifty index finished down 6.90 points at 24,141.30. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.38 against the US dollar. During the session, the local currency touched a high of 84.37 and a low of 84.39. It finally settled at 84.39 (provisional), registering a loss of 2 paise against its previous close.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian pharmaceutical market registers over 6% growth in October 2024

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: India 1 | 0 Malaysia in 2nd quarter

Godfrey Phillips India Q2 results: Net profit up 23% at Rs 248.31 crore

Uttar Pradesh fells 17,600 trees for Kanwar route; NGT seeks clarification

Trump win impact: Will H-1B workers, STEM grads get green cards faster?

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story