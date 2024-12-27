Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tracxn Technologies Ltd, Ind-Swift Ltd, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Modison Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 December 2024.

Tracxn Technologies Ltd, Ind-Swift Ltd, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Modison Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 December 2024.

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd spiked 11.69% to Rs 177.2 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 16878 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8498 shares in the past one month.

Tracxn Technologies Ltd surged 10.14% to Rs 80.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 99523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24304 shares in the past one month.

Ind-Swift Ltd soared 9.97% to Rs 28.47. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17453 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47677 shares in the past one month.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd advanced 9.19% to Rs 663.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 86807 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40940 shares in the past one month.

Modison Ltd spurt 9.17% to Rs 197.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31069 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5431 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News