Insecticides India consolidated net profit rises 68.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.62% to Rs 656.69 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India rose 68.19% to Rs 49.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.62% to Rs 656.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 639.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.656.69639.9510.897.1372.5746.4865.4339.6049.0129.14

