Insecticides India consolidated net profit rises 68.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 2.62% to Rs 656.69 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India rose 68.19% to Rs 49.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.62% to Rs 656.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 639.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales656.69639.95 3 OPM %10.897.13 -PBDT72.5746.48 56 PBT65.4339.60 65 NP49.0129.14 68

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

