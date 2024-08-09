Engineers India consolidated net profit declines 34.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales decline 23.76% to Rs 623.83 crore

Net profit of Engineers India declined 34.07% to Rs 91.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 138.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.76% to Rs 623.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 818.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales623.83818.27 -24 OPM %8.188.68 -PBDT89.11163.58 -46 PBT79.26156.05 -49 NP91.60138.93 -34

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

