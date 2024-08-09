Global Offshore Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.00 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales decline 34.61% to Rs 8.39 crore

Net Loss of Global Offshore Services reported to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 34.61% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.3912.83 -35 OPM %18.47-37.88 -PBDT1.09-7.65 LP PBT-2.07-12.07 83 NP-2.00-12.10 83

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

