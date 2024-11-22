Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Insolation Energy gains as arm inks MoU with Govt of Rajasthan

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Insolation Energy rallied 3.51% to Rs 4,220 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with govt of Rajasthan for Rajasthan global investment summit 2024 worth Rs 10,000 crore.

The MoU entails solar power generation (IPP), components manufacturing, EPC projects, and parks in state of Rajasthan.

Insolation Energy is engaged in the business of manufacturing solar panels and modules of high efficiency of various sizes.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 307.65% to Rs 61.27 crore on 119.83% increased in reveneue from operations to Rs 612.02 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

