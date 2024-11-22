Protean eGov Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd, Universal Autofoundry Ltd, Maximus International Ltd and Honasa Consumer Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 November 2024.

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd crashed 7.20% to Rs 1716.55 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd tumbled 5.32% to Rs 19.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67960 shares in the past one month.

Universal Autofoundry Ltd lost 5.18% to Rs 154.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9973 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15911 shares in the past one month.

Maximus International Ltd slipped 4.98% to Rs 17.73. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 91774 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Honasa Consumer Ltd plummeted 4.97% to Rs 225.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61762 shares in the past one month.

