Volumes jump at Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd counter

Raymond Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 November 2024.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd witnessed volume of 40.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.06 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.35% to Rs.206.23. Volumes stood at 2.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Raymond Ltd recorded volume of 17.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.38 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.45% to Rs.1,547.45. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Praj Industries Ltd notched up volume of 51.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.73% to Rs.741.20. Volumes stood at 3.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Green Energy Ltd saw volume of 168.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.97 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.30% to Rs.1,096.40. Volumes stood at 95.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd notched up volume of 202.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.57% to Rs.154.58. Volumes stood at 14.9 lakh shares in the last session.

