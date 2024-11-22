Volumes jump at Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd counter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd witnessed volume of 40.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.06 lakh shares

Raymond Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 November 2024.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd witnessed volume of 40.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.06 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.35% to Rs.206.23. Volumes stood at 2.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Raymond Ltd recorded volume of 17.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.38 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.45% to Rs.1,547.45. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Praj Industries Ltd notched up volume of 51.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.73% to Rs.741.20. Volumes stood at 3.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Green Energy Ltd saw volume of 168.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.97 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.30% to Rs.1,096.40. Volumes stood at 95.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd notched up volume of 202.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.57% to Rs.154.58. Volumes stood at 14.9 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

