Adani Green Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd and JSW Holdings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 November 2024.

Adani Green Energy Ltd tumbled 6.96% to Rs 1066.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85952 shares in the past one month.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd lost 6.37% to Rs 653.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd crashed 4.87% to Rs 80.06. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd pared 4.70% to Rs 3472.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1724 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 874 shares in the past one month.

JSW Holdings Ltd dropped 4.67% to Rs 15800. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3286 shares in the past one month.

