Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Insolation Energy rises as arm gets order worth Rs 208 crore

Insolation Energy rises as arm gets order worth Rs 208 crore

Image
Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 5:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Insolation Energy added 2.24% to Rs 3546.50 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy received purchase order worth Rs 208.31 crore from Zetwerk Manufacturing Business for supply of solar PV modules at Gujarat.

The order entails supply of 550 WP SPV modules. The project is to be executed within fiscal year 2024-25. The size of contract is Rs 208,31,97,917.

Insolation Energy is engaged in the business of manufacturing solar panels and modules of high efficiency of various sizes.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 419.4% to Rs 55.47 crore on 163.9% jump in net sales to Rs 737.17 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Venezuelan Opposition leaders awarded EU's freedom of thought prize

Tata Power, Keppel team up for sustainable cooling solutions in India

Indian Energy Exchange Q2 results: Net profit rises 25% to Rs 108.32 cr

Sheikh Hasina left IAF's Hindon air base 2 months ago. Where is she now?

DMRC pulls out ad on breast cancer after facing backlash from activists

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story