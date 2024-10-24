LT Foods tumbles after Q2 PAT slides 4% YoY to Rs 151 cr

LT Foods dropped 13.63% to Rs 349.50 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 4.23% to Rs 150.61 crore on 6.57% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2107.78 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 5.29% YoY to Rs 199.96 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses rose 8.4% to Rs 1,942.91 crore during the quarter. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,342.79 crore (up 32.24% YoY), employee benefit expense stood at Rs 122.97 crore (up 14.44% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 19.58 crore (up 2.78% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared 3rd interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for FY25. The record date for the dividend is fixed as on Monday, November 04, 2024. The said interim dividend within a period of 30 days from the date of declaration.

LT Foods is a leading player globally in the specialty rice and rice-based foods business. The company sells its products in more than 65 countries across India, the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, the Far East and the rest of the world.

