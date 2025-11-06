Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit declines 34.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.08% to Rs 41.04 crore

Net profit of Integra Engineering India declined 34.65% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.08% to Rs 41.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.41.0441.4915.8120.566.168.444.947.573.475.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News