Integrated Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 17.79 crore

Net Loss of Integrated Industries reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 17.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.29% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 992.61% to Rs 56.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

