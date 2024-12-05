Integro Technologies (an Aurionpro company) launches SmartLender ESG platform

Integro Technologies, an Aurionpro Company, announced the launch of its SmartLender ESG platform a comprehensive lending suite designed to accelerate the digital transformation of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies for banks.

This innovative launch follows a landmark, high-value deal with a prominent bank in Southeast Asia, marking a substantial milestone in Integro's commitment to pioneering innovation in green and sustainability-Linked (or ESG-Linked) financing within the banking sector. Leveraging digitalised checklist capabilities, the bank can streamline operations, ensuring consistent and readily accessible updates that enhance efficiency and accuracy in managing green certifications and performance targets.

This announcement follows Integro Technologies' recognition as a Category Leader in five key Quadrants of Corporate Lending by Chartis, a prominent independent research and advisory firm. The SmartLender ESG platform aims to empower banks with ESG data classification and greenwashing risk mitigation and ensuring compliance with the internationally recognised Green Loan Principles. As global ESG regulations evolve, this module ensures compliance with local and international standards while minimising regulatory risks. It also enables comprehensive tracking of sustainability-linked products, ensuring transparency and accountability throughout the lending lifecycle.

