Bajaj Finance Ltd up for five straight sessions

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 6797.7, up 0.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.47% in last one year as compared to a 17.47% gain in NIFTY and a 17.3% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 6797.7, up 0.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 24596.05. The Sensex is at 81427.54, up 0.58%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has dropped around 2.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24562.6, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6807.1, up 0.79% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is down 8.47% in last one year as compared to a 17.47% gain in NIFTY and a 17.3% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 30.62 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News