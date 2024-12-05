HCL Technologies Ltd up for fifth session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1909.4, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.61% in last one year as compared to a 17.47% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.74% spurt in the Nifty IT.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1909.4, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 24596.05. The Sensex is at 81427.54, up 0.58%. HCL Technologies Ltd has risen around 3.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43949.25, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1915.5, up 0.76% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 43.57 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

