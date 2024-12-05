Coforge Ltd soars 0.83%, gains for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 8838.6, up 0.83% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.02% in last one year as compared to a 17.47% jump in NIFTY and a 34.74% jump in the Nifty IT.

Coforge Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8838.6, up 0.83% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 24596.05. The Sensex is at 81427.54, up 0.58%. Coforge Ltd has gained around 12.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43949.25, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 8876.65, up 1.05% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 55.02% in last one year as compared to a 17.47% jump in NIFTY and a 34.74% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 57.65 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

