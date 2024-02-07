Intellect inks deal with VakifBank International AG

For core banking transformation

Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), the consumer banking arm of Intellect Design Arena announced that VakifBank International AG, part of Tkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O has selected iGCB's platforms Intellect Digital Core (IDC) and Digital lending to transform its overall banking. This is the second strategic core banking transformation deal announcement for iGCB in Europe in close succession to the partnership with a leading European Bank on December 8.

