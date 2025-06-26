INTELLECT launches Open Business Impact AI Platform on PF Cloud at GIFT City

Intellect Design Arena announced the launch of PF Cloud, the world's first Open Business Impact AI Platform, Purple Fabric on PF Cloud at GIFT City, India's flagship International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

Anchored in GIFT City's globally competitive, regulation-compliant ecosystem of fintechs, global banks, regulators, and infrastructure providers, this strategic launch marks a significant step in advancing India's vision of becoming a Global AI Services Hub. Intellect's Open Business Impact AI Platform on PF Cloud is a culmination of over a decade of research and 20 million engineering hours, designed to help enterprises move from experimentation to enterprise-grade, accountable AI adoption.