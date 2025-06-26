Jio Financial Services Ltd spurts 2.14%

Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 309.8, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.39% in last one year as compared to a 5.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.63% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26851.2, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 260.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 167.68 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 310.45, up 2.44% on the day. Jio Financial Services Ltd is down 12.39% in last one year as compared to a 5.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.63% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.