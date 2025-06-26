Lupin launches Prucalopride tablets in U.S. market

Lupin has announced the launch of Prucalopride Tablets in the United States, following the recent approval of its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Prucalopride Tablets are the bioequivalent of Motegrity Tablets, developed by Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. The medication is indicated for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) in adult patients.

According to IQVIA MAT data for April 2025, the reference drug Motegrity recorded annual sales of approximately $184 million in the U.S. market.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.