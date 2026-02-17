Intellect partners with Adrenalin

To launch HR TeamSpace on Intellect's Purple Fabric Open Business Impact AI platform

In a landmark move to accelerate AI adoption across the HR landscape, Intellect Design Arena and Adrenalin eSystems, a trusted leader in Human Capital Management (HCM), today jointly announced the launch of HR TeamSpace, a secure, collaborative AI environment for HR teams, built on Intellect's Purple Fabric Open Business Impact AI platform.

The launch extends Intellect's Purple Fabric Enterprise AI on Tap model, priced at ₹99,500 per month for up to 50 users, bringing enterprise-grade AI capabilities within reach of functional teams through a simple subscription on a proven platform. With HR TeamSpace, Intellect and Adrenalin extend this mission to the human capital landscape, enabling HR teams to deploy pre-built AI agents with speed and measurable outcomes.