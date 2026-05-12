To modernize VantageOne's lending operations by deployment of eMACH.ai Lending and PF Credit suite

Intellect Design Arena announced that it is partnering with VantageOne Credit Union to modernize their lending operations by leveraging eMACH.ai Lending and PF Credit.

The adoption of eMACH.ai Lending loan origination capability by VantageOne will mark a shift from manual workflows to an automated credit evaluation and recommendation engine. This significant change will accelerate the borrowing process for members seeking both personal and business loans. Furthermore, the integrated PF Credit deploys AI-based digital experts to multiply capacity and boost capability across the loan origination journey. It maximizes operational efficiency through automated document extraction from unstructured application data and supports underwriters with "First Time Right" (FTR) pre-underwriter checks. PF Credit accelerates credit decisioning and lowers NPA risk by leveraging AI-driven risk assessments, contextual data analysis, and deviation management. PF Credit is built on Purple Fabrican enterprise-grade Open Business Impact AI platform that delivers secure, decision-grade intelligence by leveraging Enterprise Knowledge Garden, Enterprise Digital Experts, LLM Optimisation Hub and Enterprise Governance.