Interarch Building Products acquires land in Gujarat to set up new manufacturing unit

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Interarch Building Products announced the acquisition of 51,926 sq. mts. of land in Gujarat. The land has been procured at an investment of Rs 7 crore. This strategic move is part of the company's loterm vision to expand its national footprint and meet the increasing demand for high-quality Pre-engineered buildings across the country.

Interarch has successfully executed several large projects in Gujarat for customers like Asian Paints, Timken, Micron (through Tata Projects Limited), Asahi Glass, MG Motors, and many more.

The company currently has four fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities: One in Athivaram, Andhra Pradesh, One in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu; One in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand; and One in Kichha, Uttarakhand.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

