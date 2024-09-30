Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 153.03 points or 0.23% at 68097.56 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 1.73%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.59%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.04%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.22%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.21%), were the top gainers.
On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 1.63%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.27%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 1.21%) turned lower.
At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 362.16 or 0.63% at 56729.2.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 122.51 points or 0.72% at 16982.32.
The Nifty 50 index was down 157.25 points or 0.6% at 26021.7.
The BSE Sensex index was down 571.03 points or 0.67% at 85000.82.
On BSE,1255 shares were trading in green, 2037 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.
