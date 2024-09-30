Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 153.03 points or 0.23% at 68097.56 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 1.73%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.59%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.04%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.22%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.21%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 1.63%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.27%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 1.21%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 362.16 or 0.63% at 56729.2.