Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Commodities index increasing 21.81 points or 0.27% at 8053.37 at 09:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, NMDC Ltd (up 3.49%), Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd (up 3.32%),Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (up 2.28%),Deccan Gold Mines Ltd (up 2.24%),KIOCL Ltd (up 2.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Refex Industries Ltd (up 2.07%), MOIL Ltd (up 2%), Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd (up 1.73%), NMDC Steel Ltd (up 1.63%), and Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd (up 1.6%).

On the other hand, PCBL Ltd (down 2.87%), Platinum Industries Ltd (down 2.67%), and BASF India Ltd (down 2.62%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 362.16 or 0.63% at 56729.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 122.51 points or 0.72% at 16982.32.

The Nifty 50 index was down 157.25 points or 0.6% at 26021.7.

The BSE Sensex index was down 571.03 points or 0.67% at 85000.82.

On BSE,1255 shares were trading in green, 2037 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

