Bajaj Steel soars on bonus share issue proposal

Bajaj Steel Industries zoomed 10.66% to Rs 2791 after the company announced that its board will meet on Thursday, 03 October 2024, to consider the proposal for issuance of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company.

The announcement was made on Saturday, 28 September 2024.

Bajaj Steel manufactures cotton processing machinery, equipment and their spare parts, PEBs, electrical panels, fire-fighting equipment, steel doors and heavy engineering equipment. The company is one of the few players with operations across the entire ginning process value chain.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 35.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 43.87% to Rs 141.01 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.