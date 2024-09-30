Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Steel soars on bonus share issue proposal

Bajaj Steel soars on bonus share issue proposal

Image
Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bajaj Steel Industries zoomed 10.66% to Rs 2791 after the company announced that its board will meet on Thursday, 03 October 2024, to consider the proposal for issuance of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company.

The announcement was made on Saturday, 28 September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bajaj Steel manufactures cotton processing machinery, equipment and their spare parts, PEBs, electrical panels, fire-fighting equipment, steel doors and heavy engineering equipment. The company is one of the few players with operations across the entire ginning process value chain.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 35.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 43.87% to Rs 141.01 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trump cites new data on migrants with criminal pasts: All you need to know

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 700pts, Nifty down 200pts at 26k; Financials down 1%

India vs Bangladesh Live score updates, 2nd Test Day 4: Bumrah strikes early, Mushfiqur departs

Avantel stock zooms over 12% in a day; up 118% in one year; check details

This smallcap stock jumped 9% on its first data centre order win; details

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story