IRB Infra Toll collection jumps 29% YoY in April

IRB Infrastructure Developers toll collection jumped 29.45% to Rs 502.8 crore in April 2024 from Rs 388.4 crore in April 2023.

Sequentially, the company's toll collection increased 4.55% from Rs 480.9 crore recorded in March 2024.

The joint ventures entities under IRB Infrastructure Trust reported gross toll collection of Rs 302.9 crore (up 56.21% YoY) for the period under review.

The newly added toll, operate and transfer (TOT) 12 and TOT 13 assets have started to contribute to the monthly toll collection, stated the company.

The company and its associate private InvIT had registered robust toll revenue growth of 24% in FY24 over previous year.

Amitabh Murarka, deputy CEO said, After witnessing 24% growth in toll collection in FY24 over the previous year, to have a robust growth of 29% at the start of the new year looks to be much promising. Considering the GDP projections; the Governments focus on the infrastructure development for the Nation, especially on the roads and highways segment and the abundant opportunities coming up in the sector thereof, which the company looks at, we sincerely feel that the toll collection momentum will have an upward trend in FY25.

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) is one of the leading infrastructure development companies in India in road and highway sector, with presence in Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and HAM space. The company undertakes development of various infrastructure projects in the road sector through several Special Purpose Vehicles. IRB's work spans from building of roads, highways, bridges, and tunnels, recently the company diversified its business into real estate development sector also.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 32.6% to Rs 187.42 crore on 30.01% surge in net sales to Rs 1,968.54 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip declined 2.41% to trade at Rs 66 on the BSE.

