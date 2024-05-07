Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rane Engine Valve standalone net profit declines 2.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Rane Engine Valve standalone net profit declines 2.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Sales rise 10.40% to Rs 149.82 crore

Net profit of Rane Engine Valve declined 2.47% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 149.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 11.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.90% to Rs 566.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 497.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales149.82135.71 10 566.75497.57 14 OPM %10.9011.64 -8.246.87 - PBDT15.2413.76 11 40.1226.11 54 PBT10.248.69 18 21.106.83 209 NP4.744.86 -2 11.46-0.06 LP

First Published: May 07 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

