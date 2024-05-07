Allsec Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Transwarranty Finance Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd, Selan Explorations Technology Ltd and Nandan Denim Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 May 2024.

Allsec Technologies Ltd spiked 17.80% to Rs 992.5 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 35289 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4730 shares in the past one month.

Transwarranty Finance Ltd soared 15.23% to Rs 14.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd surged 14.14% to Rs 49. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9581 shares in the past one month.

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd rose 12.31% to Rs 678.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 59154 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23882 shares in the past one month.

Nandan Denim Ltd exploded 10.64% to Rs 42. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

