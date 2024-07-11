IRB Infra toll revenue climbs 35% YoY in June'24

IRB Infrastructure Developers and the IRB Infrastructure Trust's collective toll revenue rose 35% year on year to Rs 517.2 crore in June 2024 as against Rs 383.3 crore reported in June 2023.

In Q1 FY25, the toll collection stood at Rs 1,556 crore, up 32% from Rs 1,183 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Amitabh Murarka, Dy. CEO, IRB Infrastructure Developers said, We have experienced a strong start to the new financial year FY25, marked by robust growth in Q1FY25. The recent implementation of the tariff revision will further improve the collection, and we anticipate this positive trend to continue in the forthcoming quarters of FY25.

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) is one of the leading infrastructure development companies in India in road and highway sector, with presence in Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and HAM space. The company undertakes development of various infrastructure projects in the road sector through several Special Purpose Vehicles. IRB's work spans from building of roads, highways, bridges, and tunnels, recently the company diversified its business into real estate development sector also.

the company reported 45.12% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 188.88 crore on 27.24% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,061.24 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers added 0.47% to Rs 68.47 on the BSE.

