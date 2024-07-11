Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRB Infra toll revenue climbs 35% YoY in June'24

IRB Infra toll revenue climbs 35% YoY in June'24

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IRB Infrastructure Developers and the IRB Infrastructure Trust's collective toll revenue rose 35% year on year to Rs 517.2 crore in June 2024 as against Rs 383.3 crore reported in June 2023.

In Q1 FY25, the toll collection stood at Rs 1,556 crore, up 32% from Rs 1,183 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Amitabh Murarka, Dy. CEO, IRB Infrastructure Developers said, We have experienced a strong start to the new financial year FY25, marked by robust growth in Q1FY25. The recent implementation of the tariff revision will further improve the collection, and we anticipate this positive trend to continue in the forthcoming quarters of FY25.

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) is one of the leading infrastructure development companies in India in road and highway sector, with presence in Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and HAM space. The company undertakes development of various infrastructure projects in the road sector through several Special Purpose Vehicles. IRB's work spans from building of roads, highways, bridges, and tunnels, recently the company diversified its business into real estate development sector also.

the company reported 45.12% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 188.88 crore on 27.24% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,061.24 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers added 0.47% to Rs 68.47 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex recovers 400 pts from low, Nifty holds 24,300; ITC, SBI lead

NEET-UG 2024 row: SC to hear petitions today amid paper leak allegations

LIVE: Supreme Court adjourns hearing of pleas demanding NEET-UG re-test; case listed for Jul 18

Action will be taken in Valmiki Corp scam after SIT report, says K'taka CM

Biden administration to award $1.1 bn to Stellantis, GM for EV production

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story