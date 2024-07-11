Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes spurt at Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd notched up volume of 151.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.15 lakh shares

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, NMDC Steel Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 July 2024.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd notched up volume of 151.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.38% to Rs.1,463.05. Volumes stood at 15.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd registered volume of 88.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.64 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.12% to Rs.725.25. Volumes stood at 18.38 lakh shares in the last session.

NMDC Steel Ltd notched up volume of 382.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.27% to Rs.60.68. Volumes stood at 124.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Tube Investments of India Ltd notched up volume of 14.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.52% to Rs.4,278.80. Volumes stood at 3.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd registered volume of 3.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67043 shares. The stock rose 0.42% to Rs.1,561.90. Volumes stood at 33166 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

