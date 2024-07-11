Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare stocks edge lower

Healthcare stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Healthcare index decreasing 176.56 points or 0.46% at 38397.74 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd (down 3.48%), Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd (down 2.46%),Themis Medicare Ltd (down 1.89%),Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (down 1.83%),Sigachi Industries Ltd (down 1.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 1.66%), Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 1.61%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (down 1.4%), Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (down 1.39%), and Pfizer Ltd (down 1.34%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (up 19.32%), Sequent Scientific Ltd (up 10.24%), and Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (up 6.38%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 286.75 or 0.53% at 54066.73.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 5.64 points or 0.03% at 16195.47.

The Nifty 50 index was down 42.25 points or 0.17% at 24282.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 171.13 points or 0.21% at 79753.64.

On BSE,2187 shares were trading in green, 1674 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex recovers 400 pts from low, Nifty holds 24,300; ITC, SBI lead

NEET-UG 2024 row: SC to hear petitions today amid paper leak allegations

LIVE: Supreme Court adjourns hearing of pleas demanding NEET-UG re-test; case listed for Jul 18

Action will be taken in Valmiki Corp scam after SIT report, says K'taka CM

Biden administration to award $1.1 bn to Stellantis, GM for EV production

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story